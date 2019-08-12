2 matriculants suspended after grade 9 pupil raped at JHB school

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

2 matriculants suspended after grade 9 pupil raped at JHB school

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed his shock and disappointment, saying such an attack should never occur in any environment, especially at schools.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department confirmed on Monday two matriculants were suspended after a grade nine pupil was raped, allegedly by fellow pupils at an East Rand school.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed his shock and disappointment, saying such an attack should never occur in any environment, especially at schools.

The department said its psychosocial unit has been deployed to the Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus to offer counselling to the victim.

The department's Steve Mabona said disciplinary proceedings against the implicated pupils would be heard on Tuesday.

“Incidents of sexual assault are issues we take seriously. These are the kind of things we don’t want in our schools.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA