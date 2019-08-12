2 matriculants suspended after grade 9 pupil raped at JHB school
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed his shock and disappointment, saying such an attack should never occur in any environment, especially at schools.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department confirmed on Monday two matriculants were suspended after a grade nine pupil was raped, allegedly by fellow pupils at an East Rand school.
The department said its psychosocial unit has been deployed to the Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus to offer counselling to the victim.
The department's Steve Mabona said disciplinary proceedings against the implicated pupils would be heard on Tuesday.
“Incidents of sexual assault are issues we take seriously. These are the kind of things we don’t want in our schools.”
