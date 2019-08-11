'We're reversing to the times of Jacob Zuma' - Analyst on Ramaphosa leaks
On Saturday, the Presidency released a statement asserting that neither President Cyril Ramaphosa nor his campaign did anything wrong, legally or ethically, in sourcing funding for his 2017 ANC presidential bid.
CAPE TALK - Xolani Dube, political analyst from the Xubera Institute of Research and Development, asked whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was protecting campaign funders rather than those who elected him into office.
It said the leaking of confidential banking information on the CR17 campaign - supposedly held only by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane - amounted to a violation of the constitutionally enshrined right to privacy.
"It seems as if we, as South Africans, according to him, need to stay in the darkness. We need not know who he really is and who are the powers behind the power," Dube said.
"It seems as if we are reversing to the times of Jacob Zuma where our country was shrouded in secrecy until the journalists and other patriotic South Africans felt that Zuma was digging a grave for South Africans... we need to rescue ourselves."
