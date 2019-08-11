Unicef: Less than half of kids born in Sub-Saharan Africa are legally registered
The organisation said data shows that if the current trend persists, 115 million children will be unregistered by 2030 across the continent.
JOHANNESBURG - Children's rights organisation Unicef is concerned that in Sub-Saharan Africa, less than half of all children born are legally registered.
Unicef added that African governments need to step up solutions to improve birth registrations if they are to meet the sustainable development goal target to provide birth certificates for all.
"A birth certificate does two things; one, it registers a child so a government knows how many kids they've got. The other one, if you're a child without a birth certificate, it's very easy to be prevented from accessing things you need such as school and healthcare."
