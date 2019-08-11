Suspects caught with abalone worth R1.2mil to appear in court

Police acted on a tip-off that led them to a home in Table View, where they discovered the Abalone and arrested the two men.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspected poachers will appear in court on Monday after they were caught with R1.2 million worth of abalone.

Police acted on a tip-off that led them to a home in Table View, where they discovered the abalone and arrested the two men.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said over 4,000 units of abalone and six bags of frozen abalone, they also seized fridges and equipment to dry abalone.