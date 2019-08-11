Suspect arrested for cop's attempted murder

Reacting to a tip-off, officers were deployed to Protea Glen, Soweto, on Saturday night where they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg metro police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer.

Upon searching the car, police discovered live ammunition and a stolen cellphone.

That cellphone reportedly belonged to an officer who survived a gun-shot wound earlier this month when he was attacked and robbed in his home.

"The suspect was immediately arrested and charged at the Protea police station for attempted murder, the possession of illegal ammunition and possession of a stolen cellphone.