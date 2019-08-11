View all in Latest
Stolen vehicle found stripped at Clairwood panel beater, 12 arrested

Police officers followed up on intelligence of a suspected stolen vehicle at a local panel beating shop in the area on Saturday.

A stolen vehicle recovered in Clairwood. Picture: SAPS.
A stolen vehicle recovered in Clairwood. Picture: SAPS.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve suspects were arrested in Clairwood, Durban for being in possession of a stolen car that was being stripped at a panel beater.

Police officers followed up on intelligence of a suspected stolen vehicle at a local panel beating shop in the area on Saturday.

The premises were raided and the vehicle, which was being stripped by the suspects, was seized.

The suspects were arrested after they failed to provide police officers with a satisfactory explanation on how they came into possession of the vehicle.

The said vehicle was stolen at Isipingo in July.

All 12 suspects were charged for being in possession of property suspected to be stolen. They will appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

