SAPS probe theft of jewellery allegedly belonging to Rupert

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the suspects were armed with pistols and entered an office park and held security guards at gunpoint.

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Sunday confirmed that they were searching for an armed gang that robbed a jewellery premise in Branston on Friday night.

It's speculated that they stole jewellery worth over R300 million from a warehouse that belongs to billionaire businessman Johann Rupert.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the suspects were armed with pistols and entered an office park and held security guards at gunpoint.

“A case of business robbery has been opened for investigation and no arrests have been made yet. Police have launched a manhunt of the suspects and are appealing to anyone who might have information that may assist in arresting the suspects to please call their nearest police station or call our Crime Stop number which is 08600 10111.”

Masondo wouldn't confirm nor deny that the amount and that it belonged to Rupert.