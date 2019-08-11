SA approach to immigration issue will kill investor confidence, says forum

Over 400 undocumented immigrants were arrested this past week after they were confirmed to be in the country illegally.

JOHANNESBURG - The Forum for Immigration Practitioners of South Africa on Saturday said the way the country was dealing with the immigration issue will kill investor confidence.

The organisation said no foreign investor would openly put their resources in a country that was seemingly treating non-locals unfairly.

This came after police raided Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday, confiscating counterfeit goods and unlicensed firearms.

The body's chairperson Gerson Mosiane said: “Remember, the issue of migration is one of the things that can stimulate our economy. Investors are not going to come in if they see what has happened in Johannesburg.”