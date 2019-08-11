Radovan Krejcir's life not in danger, says Correctional Services
According to The Saturday Star, Krejcir's family believes that he will be murdered if he isn't moved out of the Leeuwkop Maximum Security prison.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services has denied allegations by convicted crime boss Radovan Krejcir's family that his life was in danger.
According to The Saturday Star, Krejcir's family believes that he will be murdered if he isn't moved out of the Leeuwkop Maximum Security Prison.
This past week, the Gauteng High Court dismissed Krejcir's application to be moved from Leeuwkop to another facility.
The Czech crime boss has accused the head of the prison, Anthony Gina, of instructing a fellow inmate to poison him.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the claim was baseless.
"It was alleged that it was the head of centre who was behind this but as a department, we want to make it clear all inmates in our care are kept in the same secure place. It is our responsibility to ensure that everybody is safe. Mr Krejcir and his family can rest assured that he is safe under our care."
