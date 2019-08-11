Presidency insists no dirty dealings in CR17 election campaign

It was responding to a report by 'Independent' newspapers which detailed the funders of Ramaphosa's campaign.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency insisted there were no dirty dealings in the runup to President Cyril Ramaphosa's election as African National Congress president.

It came as the president asked the Pretoria High Court to seal certain documents contained in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Bosasa report, saying certain bank statements in the report contained confidential information belonging to third parties

The Presidency was expected to head to court this week to argue the case for sealing contentious evidence used by the Public Protector.

Mkhwebane's office maintained it was her prerogative to release whatever evidence she saw fit.

But the leak of information to the media raised the Presidency's hackles.

In a lengthy statement, it said this amounted to a violation of the constitutionally enshrined right to privacy.

One that's made more worrying because it believed the information was obtained illegally in the first place.

Meanwhile, political analyst Xolani Dume said it was important to distinguish between what was legal and what was ethically right.

“I think Cyril is protecting those who are his funders rather than protecting those who elected him to office. So, it clearly shows where his loyalty is bending towards. It seems like us South Africans, according to him, are meant to stay in the darkness. We need not know who really he is and who are the powers behind the power.”

He believed Ramaphosa's eagerness to prevent donor information from getting into the public domain was troubling.

