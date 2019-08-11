Police seize 20 stolen vehicles destined to be taken across SA-Mozambique border
The vehicles were either hijacked or stolen from various parts of the country, destined to be taken across the border.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Manguzi, KwaZulu-Natal seized 20 vehicles at the border between South Africa and Mozambique between the beginning of June to 4 August.
Eight suspects were arrested during these operations and have appeared in the Manguzi Magistrate’s Court on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen vehicles.
Among the seized vehicles are trucks, bakkies and smaller cars. Some were found hidden in the dense vegetation, whilst others were intercepted just before they crossed the border.
Police said the engine and chassis numbers on these vehicles had been altered, making it difficult to link the vehicles to vehicle-related crimes across the country.
