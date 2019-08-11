PE man arrested for raping woman and killing her toddler son

Police on patrol had tracked down the little boy's mother along with the man who had taken him to hospital.

CAPE TOWN - A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Port Elizabeth for allegedly raping a woman and killing her two-year-old son.

The child was transported to a local hospital in Gelvandale this past week to be treated for injuries he allegedly sustained after falling off the bed.

But the toddler later died and police said when the man who had taken the boy to hospital was told, he ran away.

He's believed to be in a relationship with the child's mother.

"While interviewing the woman, she informed police that while she was on her way to hospital, her boyfriend allegedly raped her in the bushes. The boyfriend also provided a conflicting version of what had happened to the boy. The case was changed to murder," said the police's Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

The suspect has now been detained and is expected to appear in court tomorrow on charges of rape and murder