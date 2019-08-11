Over 120 new EMS vehicles distributed across the Eastern Cape

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said additional emergency services vehicles would replace the older, rundown and damaged ones.

CAPE TOWN - Over 120 new EMS vehicles were distributed across the Eastern Cape including rural districts.

There had been a spate of violent attacks on EMS vehicles.

Gomba said the reason for this was still unknown and, in the meantime, the service would rely on local authorities to assist.

“If they are being called to maybe areas, they are not too sure about, they can call on the police to check on those areas. They can call on the people in those areas to get out of them so they can really assist because there is no way of knowing it is a hoax.”

Gomba said the mental health challenges faced by EMS workers also needed to be addressed.