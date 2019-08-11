Nyanga man dies after being attacked by teens with a brick

CAPE TOWN - A Nyanga resident has succumbed to his injuries after trying to fight off two teenagers who tried to rob him.

His two alleged attackers, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on charges of murder and robbery.

The victim was attacked with a brick.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday.