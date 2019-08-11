Nadal to meet Medvedev for Montreal title after Monfils injury
Medvedev topped Karen Khachanov in an all-Russian semi-final before Monfils announced he was no shape to face Nadal a couple of hours after injuring his left ankle in a quarter-final win over Roberto Bautista Agut.
RALEIGH - Rafa Nadal will play Russia’s Daniil Medvedev for the Rogers Cup title in Montreal on Sunday after injured Frenchman Gael Monfils withdrew from his semi-final match with the Spanish top seed on Saturday.
Medvedev topped Karen Khachanov in an all-Russian semi-final before Monfils announced he was no shape to face Nadal a couple of hours after injuring his left ankle in a quarter-final win over Roberto Bautista Agut.
Eighth seed Medvedev prevailed 6-1 7-6(6) over Khachanov in a victory that will make him Russia’s top-ranked player on Monday but felt he should have finished his rival off earlier.
“I played amazing, but there were two moments in the match I should have won easier,” the 23-year-old Medvedev told ATP Tennis Radio.
“I was confident about myself and then there were some mistakes I should not have done. Finally, (I let Khachanov) back in the match.”
Medvedev was upset at letting a break advantage slip away on two occasions in the second set, including at 5-4 as he tried to serve out the match.
He also was unhappy that after he led the tie-break 2-1, Khachanov scored four consecutive points.
But Medvedev, who has not lost a set in the tournament, fought back to tie at 4-4 and after two more ties won the final two points and the match.
Frenchman Monfils also needed to win a tie-break to defeat Bautista Agut in the third set of their rain-delayed quarter-final match.
Monfils won out 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) in a match that took two days to complete because of rain but the ankle injury was clearly hampering him and he withdrew from the tournament two hours later.
The ankle started bothering Monfils in the second set, but after a visit by a physio he elected to continue.
Bautista Agut won the set comfortably and the third went to a tie break which Monfils led 5-0 before sealing victory with a huge forehand winner after more than two hours.
Monfils said he was proud of the way he played on against Bautista Agut.
“I think I showed today I was a fighter,” he said.
Popular in Sport
-
Pollard shines as South Africa clinch Rugby Championship
-
Kiwis worry All Blacks 'fear factor largely gone'
-
Hansen blasts ill-discipline, reserves judgement on red card
-
Championship winning Springboks getting closer in quest for consistency
-
Serena Williams rallies past Bouzkova into Toronto final
-
Wallabies stun All Blacks in Rugby Championship upset
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.