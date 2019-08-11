Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split
The 26-year-old pop star and Hemsworth (29) have decided to go their separate ways after less than a year of marriage, having tied the knot in their Nashville home in December 2018.
A rep for the high-profile duo said: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.
"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."
News of their split comes shortly after Cyrus was photographed kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter in Lake Como, Italy.
The duo were also seen cuddling by the side of a swimming pool.
An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight: "They were not trying to hide it at all. There were other people sitting by the pool."
The source added: "They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them. They even got a couple of massages at the hotel."
Prior to their split, Cyrus described her relationship with Liam as "unique".
She shared: "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it.
"I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a fing apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.
"I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."
