Man injured after bread truck petrol bombed in Lwandle

Three people, including the driver, were inside the Albany bread truck at the time.

EMS Emergency Medical Services, Ambulance, motor vehicle accident generic image. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have launched an investigation after a bread truck was petrol bombed in Lwandle.

The incident occurred on the corner of the N2 and Onverwacht Road on Saturday.

Three people, including the driver, were inside the Albany bread truck at the time.

One of the passengers sustained burn wounds to his face and has been hospitalised. The driver and the other passenger sustained no injuries.

This follows a similar incident near Somerset West this past week in which another truck was petrol bombed.
No one was harmed in that incident and police have yet to make any arrests.

