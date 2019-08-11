eSwatini report says ministers must tighten belts to help lift economy
The Kingdom of eSwatini is looking at cutting cabinet ministers’ housing, travel and entertainment allowances as part of attempts to revive the economy of the southern African country formerly known as Swaziland.
MBABANE - The Kingdom of eSwatini is looking at cutting cabinet ministers’ housing, travel and entertainment allowances as part of attempts to revive the economy of the southern African country formerly known as Swaziland.
A Royal Commission tasked with investigating how politicians are remunerated in the landlocked country submitted recommendations on Friday, including ending first-class travel for ministers except for Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini and his deputy.
The recommendations, tabled before cabinet and awaiting Royal approval, also call for housing allowances to be cut to 12.5% of annual salaries from 25%, so cabinet ministers would get 7,719 emalangeni per month for this purpose instead of 15,349 emalangeni.
Entertainment allowances would be cut by 7% to 1,852 emalangeni, and in addition the prime minister and his deputy would contribute 33% towards their medical cover.
eSwatini Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg said in February the kingdom was facing an “unprecedented economic crisis” and was set to continue faltering as it faces slowing rates of foreign investment and a fast-growing wage bill.
Timeline
Popular in Africa
-
WHO says no new Ebola cases in Goma, vaccinates over 1,300
-
Unicef: Less than half of kids born in Sub-Saharan Africa are legally registered
-
eSwatini MP proposes arresting underage children to curb teen pregnancy
-
Tanzania mourns 64 killed in fuel tanker blast
-
British student was 'depressed' before jumping from plane: Madagascar police
-
Zimbabwe tourism minister charged with corruption worth $95 million
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.