Khayelitsha rallies behind mother who bid farewell to one of her quadruplets

Inga Mafenuka bid farewell to her baby boy on Women's Day.

FILE: First time mom, Inga Mafenuka and her quadruplets Bubele, Buchule, Bunono and Bungcwele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community rallied behind a mother who has recently buried one of her quadruplets.

Inga Mafenuka bid farewell to her baby boy on Women's Day.

The baby passed away suddenly a week ago.

The young mother made headlines last year when she gave birth to the quadruplets at Tygerberg Hospital via C-section.

It was her first pregnancy and she conceived naturally without the help of fertility treatments or hormones.

Little Bubele Mafenuka celebrated his 1st birthday along with his three siblings Bunono, Buchule and Buncwele just last month.

But tragedy struck the adorable little quadruplets last week when he suddenly fell ill and had to be rushed to a nearby clinic.

There, he later died.

The baby boy had diarrhoea and was vomiting the day before.

The exact cause of his death was still unclear.

Neighbour and close family friend Stella Booi said the community continued to support the grief-stricken mother during this difficult time.

“I don’t know if Inga is coping for now because she’s so quiet. She’s a person who’s always been quiet. I will see her over the week and see how she’s doing.”

