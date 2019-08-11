View all in Latest
Insufficient police skills & will to bring down gang bosses, says expert

More than 1,300 soldiers hit the streets of various neighbourhoods in the mother city almost a month ago.

SANDF soldier on patrol in Manenberg, as a Manenberg family watch. The military has released their soldiers to help stabilise gang hot-spots, while law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the area. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Despite the deployment of the SANDF, violence continues to plague gang-ridden communities in the Cape Flats.

More than 1,300 soldiers hit the streets of various neighbourhoods in the mother city almost a month ago.

But, gang expert Don Pinnock said a more holistic approach is needed as there are several contributing factors to ongoing gang violence.

"The Group Areas removals and all that has followed has led to a dissolution of respect and acknowledgement of who you are in a community. Gangs gave been getting together."

He added there are several challenges in the fight against gang violence.

"We do have the legislation but I don't think we have sufficient skills within the police force or maybe even sufficient will to bring down the syndicate bosses. These guys are increasingly more and more powerful."

Pinnock said he is concerned about the effect the ongoing violence is having on the youth.

Just this week an eleven-year-old boy was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

