CT total shutdown protestors suspected to be behind train arson
CAPE TOWN - While a train fire in Somerset West last week remained under police investigation, the City of Cape Town believed the people responsible for it could have been part of the total shutdown protest during the day.
The fire broke out at Van Der Stel Station on Thursday afternoon.
Two carriages caught alight and the train had been en route to Strand.
No one was injured during the incident and police are investigating an arson case.
The city's JP Smith said: “It appears that the trains that were burnt out were burnt by departing shutdown protestors. So, that might need to be added to the bill.”
