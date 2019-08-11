Cape Town City beat Stellenbosch in the first Cape Derby

On the 27th minutes, Cape Town City's pacer Gift Links tried his luck from distance but ends just wide.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City held onto Chris David's first-half goal to take home 1-0 victory over rivals Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

City took an early lead through David with a powerful finish in seven minutes.

Both clubs continue to push - putting pressure at each other's half with the score remaining the same - City leading.

On the 27th minutes, Cape Town City's pacer Gift Links tried his luck from distance but ends just wide.

The score remained the same at the break with the Citizens leading with a goal to nil.

In the early stages of the second half, Stellenbosch came out strong and fire a shot but was safely kept by the way City stopper Peter Leeuwenburgh.

Just a few minutes before the final whistle Stellenbosch caught City defence off guard and Benni McCarthy side was lucky not to concede.

City held onto to the one-goal lead to take three points at Athlone Stadium.