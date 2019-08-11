'Beauty is subjective' - unfazed Zozibini Tunzi on Twitter poll

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

'Beauty is subjective' - unfazed Zozibini Tunzi on Twitter poll

SABC radio station Metro FM had to apologise for a Twitter poll posted on its official account on Saturday morning.

Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss SA 2019. Picture: Miss South Africa.
Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss SA 2019. Picture: Miss South Africa.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-crowned Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi said she doesn't really care about debates around her looks after a recent Twitter poll stirred controversy a day after she won the pageant.

SABC radio station Metro FM had to apologise for a Twitter poll posted on its official account on Saturday morning.

During Metro FM's The Wkndr Show, a poll asked for people's opinions on the new Miss South Africa. But it was not well-received.

The poll has since been deleted.

Speaking to Sowetan, Tunzi, who hails from the Eastern Cape, called the situation "sad".

“People have been sending me screenshots of it [the poll] and it’s a bit sad. People have their opinion and it is what it is," she said.

“Beauty is subjective. You look different to different people, which is why beauty is not even a thing for me.

"I’d be more affected if someone said I wasn’t smart. Then I would have been hurt. But being pretty? I don’t really care and [I'm] not interested.”

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA