'Beauty is subjective' - unfazed Zozibini Tunzi on Twitter poll
SABC radio station Metro FM had to apologise for a Twitter poll posted on its official account on Saturday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly-crowned Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi said she doesn't really care about debates around her looks after a recent Twitter poll stirred controversy a day after she won the pageant.
During Metro FM's The Wkndr Show, a poll asked for people's opinions on the new Miss South Africa. But it was not well-received.
No they didn't!!!! pic.twitter.com/8WYlZuRApY— ❤💙💚💜Kele-Bae💛 (@Kele_Mhiko) August 10, 2019
The poll has since been deleted.
Speaking to Sowetan, Tunzi, who hails from the Eastern Cape, called the situation "sad".
“People have been sending me screenshots of it [the poll] and it’s a bit sad. People have their opinion and it is what it is," she said.
“Beauty is subjective. You look different to different people, which is why beauty is not even a thing for me.
"I’d be more affected if someone said I wasn’t smart. Then I would have been hurt. But being pretty? I don’t really care and [I'm] not interested.”
