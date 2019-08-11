'Beauty is subjective' - unfazed Zozibini Tunzi on Twitter poll

SABC radio station Metro FM had to apologise for a Twitter poll posted on its official account on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-crowned Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi said she doesn't really care about debates around her looks after a recent Twitter poll stirred controversy a day after she won the pageant.

During Metro FM's The Wkndr Show, a poll asked for people's opinions on the new Miss South Africa. But it was not well-received.

The poll has since been deleted.

Speaking to Sowetan, Tunzi, who hails from the Eastern Cape, called the situation "sad".

“People have been sending me screenshots of it [the poll] and it’s a bit sad. People have their opinion and it is what it is," she said.

“Beauty is subjective. You look different to different people, which is why beauty is not even a thing for me.

"I’d be more affected if someone said I wasn’t smart. Then I would have been hurt. But being pretty? I don’t really care and [I'm] not interested.”