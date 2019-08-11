Banyana defeat Zambia to defend Cosafa title

Tiisetso Makhubela's first-half strike was enough for Banyana to retain the title against Zambia, who were making their first final appearance.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana retained their Cosafa Women's Championship title with a 1-0 victory over Zambia at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The victory means that the hosts have now won the tournament for three consecutive years in a row.

Makhubela scored her second goal of the tournament when she booted in the ball from close range after an error from the Zambian goalkeeper.

Good chances were few and far between for most of the match, with both sides guilty of giving away plenty of fouls.

With 10 minutes left in the match, Zambia pushed for an equaliser but often the final ball was a poor one.

South Africa also had two clear chances to put the game beyond Zambia as first Refiloe Jane and Mamello Makhabane fired just wide of the goal.

Roby Moodaly picked up the Player of the Match award.