Authorities probing cause of deadly Philippi shack fire

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town authorities are still investigating what caused a recent deadly shack fire in Philippi.

The blaze broke out in the Marikana informal settlement on Saturday night.

Twenty-one firefighters responded to the scene and upon arrival were informed that one person was still missing.

The charred body of an adult male was found during a search.