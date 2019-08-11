42 arrested on Western Cape roads over long weekend

Since Thursday night, traffic authorities hosted a series of roadblocks, testing driver sobriety.

CAPE TOWN - At least 42 motorists were arrested across the Western Cape this long weekend.

Since Thursday night, traffic authorities hosted a series of roadblocks, testing driver sobriety. By Sunday morning, officers tested more than 1,100 drivers, 38 of whom failed and were arrested.

Authorities also managed to catch up with four speedsters who were taken into custody.