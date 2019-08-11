3 Rolex gang suspects arrested in Fourways

The trio was arrested as part of a joint operation with the JMPD's K9 Unit, Hawks, Bad Boyz Security, SAPS and Tracker.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police have arrested three suspects believed to be part of the infamous Rolex gang.

They were nabbed in a red VW GTi and maroon Renault Sandero as they followed a potential victim but were intercepted by the team before they could rob them.