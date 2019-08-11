View all in Latest
146 firearms seized, 140 suspects arrested during July in KZN

Police focused their operations in areas where intergroup conflict, stock theft and taxi violence are prevalent. Much of the information provided to police was received from ordinary citizens.

A firearm seized during an operation in KwaZulu-Nata. Picture: SAPS.
A firearm seized during an operation in KwaZulu-Nata. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police arrested 140 suspects and seized 146 firearms during a month-long operation across the province in July.

Police focused their operations in areas where intergroup conflict, stock theft and taxi violence are prevalent. Much of the information provided to police was received from ordinary citizens.

Among the firearms seized are 29 pistols, five shotguns, nine rifles and three homemade firearms.

All the recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province.

“I have noted the steady rate in which firearms are being seized in this province and I am encouraged as this will eventually contribute to improving the crime situation. We need to maintain this performance and ensure that criminals are disarmed, as firearms do contribute to many violent crimes that are prevalent in society," said KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

