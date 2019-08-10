Zwartkop air force hangar catches fire

The blaze broke out at South Africa's oldest air force base early on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - A historic South African National Defense Force (SANDF) hangar at the Zwartkop air force base caught fire.

The blaze broke out at South Africa's oldest air force base early on Saturday morning. The base fire services and Tshwane Emergency Unit managed to extinguish the blaze.

No one was jured during the incident and the hanger did not house any aircraft.

SANDF's Hilton Smith said the building sustained extensive structural damage.

"It's actually a storeroom that the hangar is being used for. But due to the prompt reaction of from South African Air Force fire brigade services and also Tshwane Services who assisted not a lot of damage was done."

Smith added they're looking into the cause of the fire.