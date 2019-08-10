World Lion Day: SA lion population halved in just 25 years
The 10th of August is earmarked every year to celebrate the conservation and sustainable solutions to protect and save the global wild lion populations from extinction.
CAPE TOWN - The slow extinction of the African lion is in the spotlight this World Lion Day.
Endangered wildlife African lion database co-ordinator Samantha Page-Nicholson said the African lion population is facing this very threat.
Page-Nicholson hopes by introducing this database it'll give researchers a better idea of exactly where lions are, how easily they can be traced and using that research to try to increase numbers in the years to come.
She said there are several key threats, including poaching.
"In the last 25 years alone, Africa has seen our lion population decrease by half, which is quite astounding. Some of the key threats are poaching, sometimes intentionally for lion body parts such as paws and claws which are often demanded for traditional medicine in the east."
