Women still sexually objectified, says DA’s Mbombo

The party celebrated Women's Day in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's national women's leader Nomafrench Mbombo said most South African women are still struggling for equality.

Mbombo said women were still sexually objectified by men.

“Women are still being made sex slaves and sex objects. Their bodies are still being made CVs in order to access jobs, in order to access tenders, in order to get marks.”