Women still sexually objectified, says DA’s Mbombo
The party celebrated Women's Day in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's national women's leader Nomafrench Mbombo said most South African women are still struggling for equality.
The party celebrated Women's Day in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
Mbombo said women were still sexually objectified by men.
“Women are still being made sex slaves and sex objects. Their bodies are still being made CVs in order to access jobs, in order to access tenders, in order to get marks.”
"Makhosikaz’ amahle,— DA Eastern Cape (@DAEasternCape) August 9, 2019
Women of strength and resilience,
Jy is die rots van die nasie, en die tyd om op te staan en ons stilte te verbreek, is nou!" - @nomafrench pic.twitter.com/gvOC5Her7A
Popular in Local
-
Presidency: It’s only fair Mkhwebane holds back from making Bosasa report public
-
Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body
-
Malema accuses NC ANC councillors for demanding sex for houses, jobs
-
Arrested undocumented foreign nationals in JHB CBD raid to appear in court
-
Jiba wants suspended salary, benefits back after being fired from NPA
-
487 undocumented foreign nationals among 659 arrested in Joburg raid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.