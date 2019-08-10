We've had enough, says Manenberg community after pregnant woman is shot dead
On the eve of Women's Day, 26-year-old Sadieka Newman was shot and killed.
CAPE TOWN - A Manenberg community leader said she is concerned as more women are being targeted in acts of gang violence.
Newman was eight months pregnant and the mother of two younger children.
Community leader, Roegshanda Pascoe says this is the second pregnant woman murdered in the area in the last few weeks.
"We have seen gangs are targeting women now. Again, our system is failing us as the people. We've had enough of this."
The anti-gang unit has already made several arrests linked to the fatal shooting of Newman.
"The information received linked individuals who are allegedly connected to the murder investigation. Four males between the ages of 18 and 28 were arrested," said the police's Frederick Van Wyk.
Another two suspects were also arrested and a firearm was confiscated.
The firearm will be sent for a ballistic test to determine if it was used in the crime.
