Two men robbed while delivering bread in Klapmuts

Police said a business owner and his employee were approached by three men who robbed them at gunpoint.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been ambushed while delivering bread in Klapmuts.

The incident occurred on Adam Street earlier on Saturday.

Police said a business owner and his employee were approached by three men who robbed them at gunpoint.

The businessman was shot in the leg and taken to hospital, while the suspects fled the scene in the victim's Nissan delivery van with an undisclosed amount of money.

The van and a getaway vehicle were later recovered on Old Paarl Road, the police's Frederick van Wyk said.