Trump says Kim made 'small apology' for missile tests
Donald Trump, hours after North Korea carried out the fifth such test in two weeks, tweeted that Kim Jong Un made these statements in a letter to him. Trump said he looks "forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!"
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had apologised over a recent spate of missile tests and wants to resume denuclearization talks as soon as US-South Korean military exercises end.
Trump, hours after North Korea carried out the fifth such test in two weeks, tweeted that Kim made these statements in a letter to him. Trump said he looks "forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!"
"In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over," Trump wrote.
The exercises began Monday and are due to last another week. North Korea has said the recent short-range missile tests are designed to protest the war games.
On Saturday, Trump again seemed to side with Kim by criticising the exercises, which are a cornerstone of US-South Korean military cooperation.
"It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises. It was also a small apology for testing the short-range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end," Trump said.
Trump has appeared determined to secure a denuclearization agreement with North Korea ahead of next year's presidential elections in the US, despite faltering talks since he first met Kim in a historic ice-breaking summit in Singapore in June 2018.
Even after their abortive second summit in February, Trump has been reluctant to criticize the North Korean leader.
In June he offered an olive branch by meeting Kim in the Panmunjon truce village in the Korean Demilitarized Zone, becoming the first sitting US president ever to step inside the North.
On Friday, Trump said the missile launches were not important.
"I'll say it again. There have been no nuclear tests. The missile tests have all been short-range. No ballistic missile tests, no long-range missiles," Trump said.
Popular in World
-
Disgraced US financier Epstein found dead in prison
-
Two million Muslim hajj pilgrims scale Mount Arafat
-
Trump slammed as pressure mounts for gun controls
-
Huawei launches own operating system to rival Android
-
Armed man in body armour arrested at Missouri Walmart
-
Ramaphosa is 'last hope' for SA, Chinese diplomat says
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.