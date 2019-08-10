Time’s ticking for WC to find new SAPS commissioner

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
Go

Time’s ticking for WC to find new SAPS commissioner

Former provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula was deployed back to KwaZulu-Natal, following several complaints in the Western Cape.

FILE: SAPS members on parade at the Cape Town train station during a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele on 6 May 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
FILE: SAPS members on parade at the Cape Town train station during a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele on 6 May 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have just more than two weeks left to appoint a permanent commissioner for the Western Cape.

Former provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula was deployed back to KwaZulu-Natal, following several complaints in the Western Cape.

Police were, however, tight-lipped about the process.

Current deputy commissioner for detectives Jeremy Veary looked set to be appointed.

However, he had tough competition from Peter Jacobs, the current national intelligence boss.

Other possible candidates rumoured to be in the running are Sharon Jephta who was a divisional commissioner for visible policing services.

Eyewitness News understood there were more candidates, but details were still sketchy.

Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, the current deputy national commissioner of management advisory services, would be the acting commissioner until the position was filled permanently.

The removal of former Jula came after several complaints from senior officers in management.

Both the Western Cape government and South African Police Service management had to agree on the candidate.

The process should be completed by the end of August.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA