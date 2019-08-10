Time’s ticking for WC to find new SAPS commissioner

Former provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula was deployed back to KwaZulu-Natal, following several complaints in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Police have just more than two weeks left to appoint a permanent commissioner for the Western Cape.

Police were, however, tight-lipped about the process.

Current deputy commissioner for detectives Jeremy Veary looked set to be appointed.

However, he had tough competition from Peter Jacobs, the current national intelligence boss.

Other possible candidates rumoured to be in the running are Sharon Jephta who was a divisional commissioner for visible policing services.

Eyewitness News understood there were more candidates, but details were still sketchy.

Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, the current deputy national commissioner of management advisory services, would be the acting commissioner until the position was filled permanently.

The removal of former Jula came after several complaints from senior officers in management.

Both the Western Cape government and South African Police Service management had to agree on the candidate.

The process should be completed by the end of August.