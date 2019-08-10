Thuli Madonsela & other Trek4Mandela teammates summit Kilimanjaro
The team will land back in South Africa at OR Tambo International Airport on 11 August.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang and a group of others have safely and successfully summitted and made their way down Mount Kilimanjaro as part of the Trek4Mandela initiative.
The group consisting of 17 climbers summited Africa's highest peak on Friday, Women's Day.
"Prof Thuli Madonsela and the rest of the Trek4Mandela team are ready to tackle Mount Kilimanjaro for #KeepingtheGirlChildinSchool." pic.twitter.com/kELBznvBRN— Social Justice Chair (@CFSJ_MPlan) August 4, 2019
These stairs: Seizing every opportunity to prepare ➡️7 days to #Kili #WomensDayExpedition #Trek4Mandela #Climb4Dignity #Climb4SocialJustice pic.twitter.com/PN4FJkKNBN— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 28, 2019
We would like to congratulate Prof. Thuli Madonsela and the team on a successful summit of Kilimanjaro on #WomensDay for #Trek4Mandela!— NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) August 8, 2019
Join us this Sunday at 0.R. Tambo in welcoming them all back! #Caring4Girls #GirlChild pic.twitter.com/WDJZ1X44N9
Looking like kids after receiving Christmas gifts as we exit the gate after summiting Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. Thanks for your prayers. God is good all the time #Climb4Dignity #Climb4SocialJustice pic.twitter.com/kXwMtt9cne— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 10, 2019
Fantastic news! They summited and made it to Uhuru. Photos to follow. We are extremely excited for and proud of them! pic.twitter.com/naocp0XMdw— Nicola Smit (@smit_law) August 10, 2019
Trek4Mandela was founded in 2012 by Richard Mabaso, CEO of the Imbumba Foundation, and the expedition has since been led by Sibusiso Vilane.
In 2003, Vilane became the first black person in the world to reach the summit of Mount Everest. The Trek4Mandela climb aims to raise funds for the Imbumba Foundation’s Caring4Girls programme, providing support and sanitary products for young African girls who need them.
