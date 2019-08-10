View all in Latest
Thuli Madonsela & other Trek4Mandela teammates summit Kilimanjaro

The team will land back in South Africa at OR Tambo International Airport on 11 August.

The Trek4Mandela team. Picture: Thuli Madonsela Foundation.
The Trek4Mandela team. Picture: Thuli Madonsela Foundation.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang and a group of others have safely and successfully summitted and made their way down Mount Kilimanjaro as part of the Trek4Mandela initiative.

The group consisting of 17 climbers summited Africa's highest peak on Friday, Women's Day.

Trek4Mandela was founded in 2012 by Richard Mabaso, CEO of the Imbumba Foundation, and the expedition has since been led by Sibusiso Vilane.

In 2003, Vilane became the first black person in the world to reach the summit of Mount Everest. The Trek4Mandela climb aims to raise funds for the Imbumba Foundation’s Caring4Girls programme, providing support and sanitary products for young African girls who need them.

The team will land back in South Africa at OR Tambo International Airport on 11 August.

