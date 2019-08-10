Presidency: It’s only fair Mkhwebane holds back from making Bosasa report public
The president accused Mkhwebane of unlawfully obtaining emails from his presidential campaign.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said it was only fair that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane held back on the publication of the evidence she relied on in her report against Cyril Ramaphosa unless the court decided on the appropriateness of her having the information.
Ramaphosa asked the Gauteng High Court to seal certain documents contained in Mkhwebane’s report.
The president accused Mkhwebane of unlawfully obtaining emails from his presidential campaign.
Mkhwebane found that the president misled Parliament in his response to a question about a R500,000 donation from Bosasa for his presidential campaign.
She also said that the huge amounts of money donated to Ramaphosa’s campaign raised questions of money laundering and state capture.
Meanwhile, Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe dismissed Ramaphosa's accusation that Mkhwebane improperly broadened her Bosasa investigation into the private matters of the president.
Segalwe said the Public Protector was simply following the money.
“We followed the money trail, we followed whatever lead we came across. She spent time dealing with that matter with that report,” he added.
WATCH: Public Protector loses court battle to Cyril Ramaphosa
Popular in Local
-
487 undocumented foreign nationals among 659 arrested in Joburg raid
-
City of CT files criminal complaint against Gatvol Capetonian spokesperson
-
Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body
-
2 suspects dead, 11 arrested as police foil robbery in Nkandla
-
Majavu: Inquiry has no legal authority to overturn SCA findings on Jiba, Mrwebi
-
Ramaphosa believes Mkhwebane unlawfully obtained leaked emails
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.