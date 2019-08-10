Presidency: It’s only fair Mkhwebane holds back from making Bosasa report public

The president accused Mkhwebane of unlawfully obtaining emails from his presidential campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said it was only fair that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane held back on the publication of the evidence she relied on in her report against Cyril Ramaphosa unless the court decided on the appropriateness of her having the information.

Ramaphosa asked the Gauteng High Court to seal certain documents contained in Mkhwebane’s report.

Mkhwebane found that the president misled Parliament in his response to a question about a R500,000 donation from Bosasa for his presidential campaign.

She also said that the huge amounts of money donated to Ramaphosa’s campaign raised questions of money laundering and state capture.

Meanwhile, Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe dismissed Ramaphosa's accusation that Mkhwebane improperly broadened her Bosasa investigation into the private matters of the president.

Segalwe said the Public Protector was simply following the money.

“We followed the money trail, we followed whatever lead we came across. She spent time dealing with that matter with that report,” he added.

