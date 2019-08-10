PP obtained CR17 bank info illegally & is an invasion of privacy - Presidency

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the Presidency said it has requested that these banking records should not be made public.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said it believes the confidential banking info of the contributors to and recipients from the CR17 African National Congress campaign was obtained illegally by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and is an invasion of privacy.

This request is pending a determination on whether the information was obtained lawfully and whether it was lawfully sourced in relation to the complaint under investigation.

"The selective circulation of this banking information is clearly intended to cast aspersions on the president, and follows the recent report of the Public Protector, in which there was a substantial focus on the funding of the CR17 campaign, the Presidency said.

"Neither the President nor the campaign has done anything wrong, ethically or legally. It is a common and accepted practice in South Africa and across the world for parties and candidates to raise funding from donors for campaigns."