PP obtained CR17 bank info illegally & is an invasion of privacy - Presidency

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
Go

PP obtained CR17 bank info illegally & is an invasion of privacy - Presidency

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the Presidency said it has requested that these banking records should not be made public.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the signing of the Presidential Health Compact on 25 July 2019 held at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the signing of the Presidential Health Compact on 25 July 2019 held at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said it believes the confidential banking info of the contributors to and recipients from the CR17 African National Congress campaign was obtained illegally by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and is an invasion of privacy.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the Presidency said it has requested that these banking records should not be made public.

This request is pending a determination on whether the information was obtained lawfully and whether it was lawfully sourced in relation to the complaint under investigation.

"The selective circulation of this banking information is clearly intended to cast aspersions on the president, and follows the recent report of the Public Protector, in which there was a substantial focus on the funding of the CR17 campaign, the Presidency said.

"Neither the President nor the campaign has done anything wrong, ethically or legally. It is a common and accepted practice in South Africa and across the world for parties and candidates to raise funding from donors for campaigns."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA