Nzuza: We want to make it nearly impossible for illegal immigrants to enter SA
Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza visited the KwaPhuza border between South Africa and Mozambique in Manguzi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza said government will turn away any immigrants who attempt to cross the country's borders unlawfully.
Nzuza visited the KwaPhuza border between South Africa and Mozambique in Manguzi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
The deputy minister said the visit was part of a programme to assess the progress made in establishing a community crossing point between the two countries.
"We're here to make sure that we identify the point of some of our problems with regards to illegal immigration because it is the borders which we have allowed people to come through illegally."
Nzuza added they're not against people coming into the country.
"We're now going to make sure that we make it easier for visitors who have proper papers to come into South Africa and make it extremely difficult, in fact, nearly impossible for those without papers to come into South Africa so that we limit the problems that come with illegal immigrants."
