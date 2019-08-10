Mom of Khayelitsha quadruplets bids sad farewell to son who died last week

Baby Bubele Mafenuka was buried on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Inga Mafenuka has bid sad farewell to one of her quadruplets who died last week.

The little boy and his three siblings, Buncwele, Bunono and Buchule, celebrated their first birthday just last month.

Mafenuka made headlines last year after she gave birth to the quads at Tygerberg Hospital at 29 weeks via c-section. The Western Cape government described the birth of the quadruplets as an 'exceptional occurrence'. It was her first pregnancy.

Bubele suddenly died last week after suffering diarrhoea and vomiting the day before.

He was rushed to a nearby clinic, where he died.

The exact cause of his death, according to Mafenuka's neighbour Stella Booi, hasn't been determined yet.

The surviving three babies are said to be doing well.