Mom of Khayelitsha quadruplets bids sad farewell to son who died last week

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
Go

Mom of Khayelitsha quadruplets bids sad farewell to son who died last week

Baby Bubele Mafenuka was buried on Friday.

FILE: First time mom, Inga Mafenuka and her quadruplets Bubele, Buchule, Bunono and Bungcwele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: First time mom, Inga Mafenuka and her quadruplets Bubele, Buchule, Bunono and Bungcwele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Inga Mafenuka has bid sad farewell to one of her quadruplets who died last week.

Baby Bubele Mafenuka was buried on Friday.

The little boy and his three siblings, Buncwele, Bunono and Buchule, celebrated their first birthday just last month.

Mafenuka made headlines last year after she gave birth to the quads at Tygerberg Hospital at 29 weeks via c-section. The Western Cape government described the birth of the quadruplets as an 'exceptional occurrence'. It was her first pregnancy.

Bubele suddenly died last week after suffering diarrhoea and vomiting the day before.

He was rushed to a nearby clinic, where he died.

The exact cause of his death, according to Mafenuka's neighbour Stella Booi, hasn't been determined yet.

The surviving three babies are said to be doing well.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA