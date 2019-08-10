Metro FM apologises for Twitter poll on Zozibini Tunzi

During Metro FM's The Wkndr Show, a poll asked for people's opinions on the new Miss South Africa. But it was not well-received.

JOHANNESBURG - SABC radio station Metro FM has had to apologise for a controversial Twitter poll posted on its official account on Saturday morning about newly-crowned Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi.

Tunzi (25) was crowned on Women's Day at a glittering ceremony held at Times Square Pretoria.

The Eastern Cape-born public relations student was a firm favourite among the public and messages of congratulations have poured in since she won the title.

During Metro FM's The Wkndr Show, a poll asked for people's opinions on the new Miss South Africa. But it was not well-received.

The tweet has since been deleted and Metro FM has issued a statement of apology. It also said it will institute an inquiry to look into the matter.