Malema accuses NC ANC councillors for demanding sex for houses, jobs
Malema addressed a women’s day celebration in Springbok in the province on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema took a swipe at the African National Congress (ANC) after reports claiming that its councillors demanded sex for houses, jobs and tenders in the Northern Cape.
An ANC councillor from the Sol Plaatje Municipality was arrested for abducting two women and sexually assaulting them earlier this year.
Malema said this was not an isolated incident.
“Here in the Northern Cape in municipalities where the ANC governs, before they hire women, they want to sleep with them. They don't give you jobs, house and tenders, they only do so after sleeping with [you].”
Malema said there were areas where women farmworkers are paid with alcohol.
There were places where women are paid with alcohol especially in the farms and not money, we in the EFF do not agree with that nonsense.”
Malema said all women should feel safe, especially in schools and their own homes.
