Joburg Emergency Services monitoring informal settlements as cold weather hits

A cold front has been forecasted for Gauteng, causing a significant drop in temperatures.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services is monitoring informal settlements to mitigate against the risk of fires this cold weekend.

A cold front has been forecasted for Gauteng, causing a significant drop in temperatures.

Emergency services said people living in informal settlements are at risk of having their homes burned as they try to keep warm.

"From our side, we will remain on high alert monitoring most of our informal settlements since we know they are often the hardest hit during extremely cold weather," said Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.