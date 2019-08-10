Jiba wants suspended salary, benefits back after being fired from NPA
Jiba filed an application to review the president's decision and Judge Yvonne Mokgoro's finding that she was not fit for office.
JOHANNESBURG - Axed deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba said she wants her salary and benefits that were suspended when she was fired before Parliament discussed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to sack her.
Ramaphosa fired her in April pending a decision by Parliament, but she wanted that process to be suspended until the courts decided if his decision was flawed.
The General Council of the Bar lost its bid to strike Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from its roll of advocates in June.
Now, Jiba’s lawyer advocate Zola Majavu said she wanted her axing by Ramaphosa and the report that led to that decision to be set aside so she could get her money.
“The NPA wrote to us and said she is no longer an employee and they stopped her salary and benefits at that point, even ahead of the finalisation of the parliamentary process.”
When asked if Jiba wanted her job back, Majavu said: “She is not saying she wants to continue her work. What she wants is that her rights of being an employee must be restored, which means that she wants her salary and benefits to be paid, which is what happened with advocate Pikoli when he took Parliament to court.”
Jiba said she would interdict Parliament from discussing whether the president’s decision to fire her was correct until the review of her court application was concluded.
