Forum: SA immigration laws should be relaxed to accommodate foreigners
Over 400 undocumented foreigners were arrested in Johannesburg this past week.
JOHANNESBURG - The Forum for Immigration Practitioners of South Africa said government should relax immigration laws to make it easy for foreigners to be in the country legally.
This came after police raided the city centre on Wednesday, confiscating counterfeit goods and unlicensed firearms.
The forum's Gerson Mosiane said it's currently very difficult for foreigners to obtain the necessary migration documents.
"What would alleviate the problem is for the immigration laws to be relaxed in order to accommodate foreigners without compromising the security if the country."
