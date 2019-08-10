Ex-Sunday Times journo to former Sars exec: I'm sorry for 'rogue' unit story
Malcolm Rees began his apology by saying he has seen recent media reports branding Johann Van Loggerenberg as an apartheid-era spy.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Sunday Times senior journalist Malcolm Rees has issued a lengthy apology to former South African Revenue Services (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg.
In his apology, related to the infamous 'rogue' unit Sunday Times report in 2014, Rees denies ever branding Van Loggerenberg as a former apartheid police agent.
Rees began his apology by saying he has seen recent media reports branding Van Loggerenberg as an apartheid-era spy.
He said the statement is synonymous with an article published in 2014 under his by-line titled love 'Affair rocks Sars'.
He claimed that statement had been edited into his final draft after it had left his inbox to his then-direct editor Rob Rose, hours before it went to print.
Rees, however, acknowledges his role in the matter and said: "I would like to unreservedly apologise to you, your family for the significant harm that being publicly branded in such a manner has caused”.
He said he looked forward to the Sanef panel into media and state capture.
Van Loggerenberg has since accepted Rees' apology.
#RogueUnit @JvanLogg former SARS executive Johann Van Loggerenberg posted this on his twitter timeline. An apology from former Sunday Times journalist Malcom Rees regarding the so-called rogue unit at SARS. BD pic.twitter.com/9Pzu9QqM4k— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 10, 2019
Timeline
-
Segalwe: Mkhwebane's court defeats not incompetence but clarifications of law
-
Presidency says court ruling on PP's remedial action brings certainty
-
Court finds Ramaphosa complied with PP's remedial action on Ivan Pillay report
-
Court to rule on Ramaphosa bid to interdict PP's remedial action on Sars report
Popular in Local
-
Metro FM apologises for Twitter poll on Zozibini Tunzi
-
Jiba wants suspended salary, benefits back after being fired from NPA
-
Opposition: SA not in position to roll out NHI
-
Court hears details of discovery of Meghan Cremer's body
-
Arrested undocumented foreign nationals in JHB CBD raid to appear in court
-
CT motorist caught doing 189km/h in 120 zone
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.