Ex-Sunday Times journo to former Sars exec: I'm sorry for 'rogue' unit story

JOHANNESBURG - Former Sunday Times senior journalist Malcolm Rees has issued a lengthy apology to former South African Revenue Services (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg.

In his apology, related to the infamous 'rogue' unit Sunday Times report in 2014, Rees denies ever branding Van Loggerenberg as a former apartheid police agent.

Rees began his apology by saying he has seen recent media reports branding Van Loggerenberg as an apartheid-era spy.

He said the statement is synonymous with an article published in 2014 under his by-line titled love 'Affair rocks Sars'.

He claimed that statement had been edited into his final draft after it had left his inbox to his then-direct editor Rob Rose, hours before it went to print.

Rees, however, acknowledges his role in the matter and said: "I would like to unreservedly apologise to you, your family for the significant harm that being publicly branded in such a manner has caused”.

He said he looked forward to the Sanef panel into media and state capture.



Van Loggerenberg has since accepted Rees' apology.