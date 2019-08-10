View all in Latest
Disgraced US financier Epstein found dead in prison

Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself, and his body was found Saturday morning, The New York Times and other media said.

FILE: This handout photo obtained July 10, 2019, courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Jeffrey Epstein from a sexual Offender/Predator Flyer in 15 July 2013. Epstein, 66, was charged on 8 July 2019 by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. Picture: AFP
FILE: This handout photo obtained July 10, 2019, courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Jeffrey Epstein from a sexual Offender/Predator Flyer in 15 July 2013. Epstein, 66, was charged on 8 July 2019 by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

NEW YORK - US financier Jeffrey Epstein, indicted on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, committed suicide in prison, US news media reported Saturday.

He hanged himself, and his body was found Saturday morning, The New York Times and other media said.

Epstein, 66, had already been found in a cell in late July with marks on his neck after an apparent suicide attempt.

