Disgraced US financier Epstein found dead in prison

Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself, and his body was found Saturday morning, The New York Times and other media said.

NEW YORK - US financier Jeffrey Epstein, indicted on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, committed suicide in prison, US news media reported Saturday.

He hanged himself, and his body was found Saturday morning, The New York Times and other media said.

Epstein, 66, had already been found in a cell in late July with marks on his neck after an apparent suicide attempt.