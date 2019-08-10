CT motorist caught doing 189km/h in 120 zone

The motorist will appear in court next week.

CAPE TOWN - A motorist has been arrested for speeding on what's considered one of the Western Cape's most dangerous sections of the N1, between Laingsburg and Beaufort West.

The 34-year-old man was caught driving 189km per hour in a 120km per hour zone between Leeu Gamka and Beaufort West.

