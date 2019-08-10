View all in Latest
Arrested undocumented foreign nationals in JHB CBD raid to appear in court

At least 600 people were handcuffed this week when police swooped in shops belonging to foreign nationals to seize fake goods.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) raided shops in the Johannesburg CBD on 7 August 2019 and confiscated counterfeit goods as part of an operation. Picture: Sifiso Zulu/EWN.
Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) raided shops in the Johannesburg CBD on 7 August 2019 and confiscated counterfeit goods as part of an operation. Picture: Sifiso Zulu/EWN.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department on Friday said undocumented foreign nationals arrested during a police raid in the Johannesburg CBD were expected to appear in court on Monday.

At least 600 people were handcuffed this week when police swooped in shops belonging to foreign nationals to seize fake goods.

They were kept at Johannesburg Central police station for verification.

There were clashes between traders and police last week with shop owners pelting stones at police vehicles.

During Wednesday's raid, police and South African Revenue Service custom officials conducted body searches on suspecting individuals.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said among those arrested, it was discovered that some have some form of documentation.

“Forty-five produced documents which home affairs officials could not authenticate. So, they’ve been called to come into the office on Monday to authenticate the documents.”

At the same time, seven police were arrested for trying to resell goods seized during the raid.

Other officials were taken in for possible leak of information on the planned raid.

