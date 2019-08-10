3 arrested for suspected stolen meat in EC

Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties in Penny Lane on Friday afternoon when they spotted trio, aged between 18 and 49, carrying bags and started acting suspiciously after seeing the police vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - Three men were arrested in Humansdorp, Eastern Cape, for being in possession of suspected stolen meat.

Police asked to search them and found raw meat inside two bags.

The three men were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property. They are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 12 August on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.